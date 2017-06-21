close
Gautam Gambhir blessed with baby girl, announces little angel's arrival with beautiful message on Twitter

Gambhir already has a daughter named Aazeen with his wife Natasha, after the duo were married in October 2011.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 20:18
New Delhi: Veteran Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir blessed with a baby girl today.

The left-handed opening batsman announced the news on Twitter with a beautiful message describing little angel's arrival.

"An angel blessing our family,
An angel brightening our lives,
Welcome to the world, little angel!"

Fans on Twitter welcomed the arrival of Gambhir's daughter and showered blessing on the new-born.

Earlier this month, Ravindra Jadeja was also blessed with a baby girl, while the Indian all-rounder was on duty with the national team in England for the ICC Champions Trophy

