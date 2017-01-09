Gautam Gambhir endorses fan's thoughts slamming Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP
Gambhir earlier slammed AAP government as rains crippled the capital in August as well as during Chikangunya outbreak.
New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir, known for his fearsome attitude on cricketing field, didn't shy away from endorsing a fan's views slamming Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.
While Kejriwal is busy preparing for the upcoming Punjab elections, Gambhir was tagged in plenty of tweets slamming the Delhi CM for prioritizing elections over taking care of the Indian capital.
Gambhir, who earlier slammed AAP government as rains crippled the capital in August as well as during Chikangunya outbreak, has now retweeted a fan's tweet criticizing Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia on the subject of Punjab elections.
@GautamGambhir सूखने लगी है, बुझने लगी है..ढल सी गयी है मेरी दिल्ली !! और AAP पंजाब चले जनाब @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia
— Gauarv Arora (@gauravbir786) January 7, 2017
@GautamGambhir कभी तैर जाती है, कभी ठहर जाती है,कैसी है जनाब AAP की दिल्ली !! ना जाने क्यूँ चलते चलते पिछड़ रही है मेरी दिल्ली !!
— Gauarv Arora (@gauravbir786) January 6, 2017
The Delhi batsman's sentiments about his city can very well be understood with these retweets.
