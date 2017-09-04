Gautam Gambhir expresses distress over Farrukhabad incident, says 'someone suffocated humanity'

New Delhi: Just a month after the frightening Gorakhpur tragedy that witnessed the loss of 62 children, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad area noticed yet another horrifying scenario.

Reportedly, 49 newborns lost their lives due to the alleged shortage of oxygen in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) ward of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia government hospital.

"A case has been registered against the CMO, the CMS and several doctors on the matter. Further action will be taken as the investigation proceeds," Farrukhabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Dayanand Mishra told ANI.

Furious over the incident, cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to his Twitter page to write about the Farrukhabad incident. His tweet read as – "While Gorakhpur was still gasping for breath, someone suffocated Farrukhabad...& humanity too."

Talking about the incident, UP Government stated in their press conference that 19 out of the 49 infants were still born. Minister for health and family welfare Siddharth Nath Singh said to Times of India, "The report has been misinterpreted. The deaths took place over a period of one month. The figure also included 19 still births."