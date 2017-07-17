Gautam Gambhir fans slam BCCI as Shikhar Dhawan replaces Murali Vijay for Sri Lanka tour

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has picked opener Shikhar Dhawan to replace injured Murali Vijay for the upcoming three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka.

Vijay, who had suffered a wrist and shoulder injury during Australia’s tour of India, was initially picked in India’s squad against Sri Lanka, where they play three Tests, five ODIs and one T20I.

However, after enduring an injury, he was replaced by Dhawan for the Test series. The BCCI medical team advised Vijay to continue his rehabilitation program after he complained of pain in his right wrist after a preparatory match.

The news definitely did not go well with Gautam Gambhir's fans as they slammed the BCCI on Twitter for not picking the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the selection call:

