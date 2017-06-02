Gautam Gambhir moves to Delhi High Court, issues notice to a restro-bar for using his name

New Delhi: Veteran Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is known to strongly voice his opinion on burning topics, recently moved to Delhi High Court to issue a notice against a restro-bar for selling products under his name.

Interestingly, the name of the owner of Ghungroo and Hawalat located in Punjabi Bagh area, is also Gautam Gambhir.

According to a report in The Times of India, the cricketer approached the court after the restaurateur ignored requests and a legal notice from the cricketer demanding that he stop using the 'by Gautam Gambhir' branding in his bar.

Considering the fact that the left-hander is a teetotaler, he has been immensely disturbed by a pub using his name to sell their products.

As a result, Justice R S Endlaw has issued a notice to Ghungroo Bar on the plea filed by the cricketer through the law firm Jaitley & Bakshi.

"The plaintiff recently came to know that the defendant has been running a chain of restaurants/bar by the name of Ghungroo and Hawalat located in Punjabi Bagh, with the tagline 'by Gautam Gambhir.' It is submitted that the tagline makes the restaurant seem to be deceivingly associated or owned by the plaintiff whereas the said act will cause irreparable injury to the interest of the plaintiff," Gambhir's suit was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Gambhir is of the view that several of his fans on social media believe that the products are being sold under on of his ventures.