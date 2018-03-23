Gautam Gambhir seeks divine blessings ahead of the IPL

Delhi Daredevils have not won a single Indian Premier League edition despite boasting a strong squad many times since the inception of the league in 2008.

This year too, they promise big having gathered what many believe a really solid squad. They also have a new captain in Gautam Gambhir, who won two trophies for Kolkata Knight Riders after leaving the national captain for the City of Joy in 2011.

However, having Gambhir at the helm and an excellent squad at their disposal alone won't do for the Delhi franchise. They will also need some divine intervention in a format where things change in the twinkling of an eye.

So in keeping with his and the team's ambitions, Gambhir recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar with his wife Natasha and daughter Aazeen.

One can safely assume he prayed to the Almighty with Daredevils' interests at heart, and Delhi fans would hope his prayers are answered and that the team wins its first trophy this season.

Gambhir, who was pivotal to India's title wins in the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup, was made Delhi captain early this month and he appeared all charged up in his interaction with the media in the national capital.

"It is a huge honour to once again captain DD. To get this responsibility is a way for me to give back to the sport in the city. I firmly believe that with the players currently involved we have the makings of a very good side," Gambhir said.

"The potential of this group of players is immense and it is now up to us to turn that potential into consistent performances. It is also going to be great to work in unison with Ricky (Ponting), an absolute champion himself," he added.