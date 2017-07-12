Gautam Gambhir takes to Twitter to reveal name of his second daughter

New Delhi: Veteran Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was recently blessed with second daughter and today, the left-hander shared a picture of his two little angels on Twitter while also revealing name of the new born.

"Two little princess who rule our hearts, Aazeen and Anaiza!" Gambhir tweeted.

Aazeen and Anaiza! pic.twitter.com/7Ld8T7gYnm — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 12, 2017

The picture that Gambhir posted shows his first daughter Aazeen is holding the newborn Anaiza in her arms.

Fans on Twitter couldn't stop showering blessings on the two sisters.

Gauti, we would love to know the meaning of Anaiza.! Such a beautiful name it is. Much love to Aazeen & Anaiza. — Gautian Sreeja Roy (@Roysreeja8) July 12, 2017

Beautiful name Aazeen and her lil sister Anaiza! — Gautam Gambhir Squad (@gautiaddicts) July 12, 2017

Waoo..Beautiful name Champ#AnaizaGambhir Loads of love to lill bundle of joy...Wish both of them loads of love happiness n success ahead. — Gautian Pallavi Ydv (@mspallaviyadav) July 12, 2017

May God keep showering his blessings on both these angels. May happiness surround your family, today & forever. We love u all so much — Gautian Aranyaka Dal (@GautiAranyaka) July 12, 2017

Lots of love to them — Abhishek #408 (@FromThe90s_) July 12, 2017

Adorable and cute angels with beautiful names.Gauti we would like to know the meaning of such a beautiful name "Anaiza" — Mahima (@im_mahima) July 12, 2017

The Kolkata Knight Riders captain married Natasha in October 2011.