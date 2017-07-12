close
Gautam Gambhir takes to Twitter to reveal name of his second daughter

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 23:17
Courtesy: Twitter (@GautamGambhir)

New Delhi: Veteran Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was recently blessed with second daughter and today, the left-hander shared a picture of his two little angels on Twitter while also revealing name of the new born.

"Two little princess who rule our hearts, Aazeen and Anaiza!" Gambhir tweeted.

The picture that Gambhir posted shows his first daughter Aazeen is holding the newborn Anaiza in her arms. 

Fans on Twitter couldn't stop showering blessings on the two sisters.

The Kolkata Knight Riders captain married Natasha in October 2011.

