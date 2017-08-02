Gautam Gambhir thanks Shah Rukh Khan for offering support to his foundation's new initiative for poor

New Delhi: On July 31, Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir launched a new initiative through his foundation, where he plans to feed the hungry and poor in Delhi and not let anyone sleep empty stomach. Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, the franchise Gambhir plays for in the IPL, offered his help in the brilliant initiative, while blessing the cricketer for his efforts.

Through Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF), the left-handed batsman offered free kitchen for everyone, with the first phase of the programme starting in Delhi's Patel Nagar.

Here's the chain of tweets showing Gambhir and SRK's conversation over the brilliant initiative:

Compassion in my heart, a plate in my hand & a prayer on my lips 'No one should sleep hungry' #ggf #communitykitchen1 pic.twitter.com/EsZEG84rVI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 31, 2017

Let me know my Captain how I can be of use to ur initiative. Bless u https://t.co/ZD5ewpc3gJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2017

Many thanks Bhai, u r constantly with me in each & every helping dat GGF offers...learnt a lot from u about being generous yet humble. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 1, 2017

It was brilliant to see Shah Rukh extending support to Gambhir, who in return showered praise on Bollywood actor saying that he has always been a great teacher in his life and thanked him for his constant support to the foundation. Gambhir posted another video of the initiative on August 1, Day 2, of the initiative, thanking almighty for making him capable enough to serve the poor.

While they had food, I binged on contentment...Thank u Almighty for giving us d strength. Day2 #ggf #communitykitchen1 pic.twitter.com/K5tBTYSoo7 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 1, 2017

It's great to see the two helping each other, not just on-field but off it as well