Gautam Gambhir thanks Shah Rukh Khan for offering support to his foundation's new initiative for poor

Through Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF), Gambhir offered free kitchen for everyone, with the first phase of the programme starting in Delhi's Patel Nagar.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 13:02
Gautam Gambhir thanks Shah Rukh Khan for offering support to his foundation&#039;s new initiative for poor

New Delhi: On July 31, Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir launched a new initiative through his foundation, where he plans to feed the hungry and poor in Delhi and not let anyone sleep empty stomach. Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, the franchise Gambhir plays for in the IPL, offered his help in the brilliant initiative, while blessing the cricketer for his efforts.

Through Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF), the left-handed batsman offered free kitchen for everyone, with the first phase of the programme starting in Delhi's Patel Nagar.

Here's the chain of tweets showing Gambhir and SRK's conversation over the brilliant initiative:

It was brilliant to see Shah Rukh extending support to Gambhir, who in return showered praise on Bollywood actor saying that he has always been a great teacher in his life and thanked him for his constant support to the foundation. Gambhir posted another video of the initiative on August 1, Day 2, of the initiative, thanking almighty for making him capable enough to serve the poor.

It's great to see the two helping each other, not just on-field but off it as well

Gautam Gambhir Shah Rukh Khan GGF Free Kitchen Gautam Gambhir Foundation

