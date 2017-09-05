close
Gautam Gambhir to fund education of martyred Kashmiri cop's daughter

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 15:04
Gautam Gambhir to fund education of martyred Kashmiri cop&#039;s daughter

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has always been quite vocal about his feelings for the Indian Armed Forces. He is proud and has always asked all the people of India to respect the security forces and personnel.

Gambhir said on Tuesday that he would pay for the education of the daughter of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police Abdul Rasheed who was martyred in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. 

He announced the news on Twitter. "Zohra,I can't put u 2 sleep wid a lullaby but I'll help u 2 wake up 2 live ur dreams. Will support ur education 4 lifetime. Zohra,plz don't let those tears fall as i doubt even Mother Earth can take d weight of ur pain. Salutes to ur martyred dad ASI,Abdul Rashid," Gambhir tweeted.

Earlier in the year Gambhir had announced that his foundation would pay for all the education expenses for children of 25 CRPF personnel martyred in an attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's south Sukma.

The left-hander stated that he would fund the education of these children through the Gautam Gambhir Foundation and that process to ensure the same was already underway.

The Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders had team sported black arm bands during an Indian Premier League match against Rising Pune Supergiant in Pune as a tribute to the martyred CRPF men.

The Delhi cricketer said it was not easy to focus on the match after the Chhattisgarh incident.

Even though the stylish left-hander isn't wearing India colors at the moment, he continues to strike a chord with fans off the field. In a touching initiative, Gambhir launched a campaign last month to feed the poor and hungry free of cost at West Patel Nagar in New Delhi. With the help of this initiative, Gambhir wants to make sure nobody goes hungry.

Gautam GambhirAbdul RasheedJammu and Kashmircricket newsZohra

