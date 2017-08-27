Gautam Gambhir tweets 'time to act' after Pulwama, Panchkula

New Delhi: On Sunday at around 4 am, eight security personnel lost their lives fighting terrorists in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Further Jaish-e-Mohammad took the responsibility of the attacks.

Disturbed by the recent violent riots in Panchkula and the attack in Kashmir, India batting star Gautam Gambhir came up with a hard-hitting tweet, urging people to act.

The riots have been condemned by one and all across the nation and Gambhir echoed the same sentiments through his strong message on Twitter on Sunday.

Condemning the riots and terrorist attacks, Gambhir tweeted, "Border per terrorist, andar Baba rapist aur hum uljhey hain cinema hall mein national anthem bajaney k liyey, time 2 act (Terrorists on the border, rapist baba inside and we are stuck on playing the national anthem in cinema halls, time to act"

Border per terrorist, andar Baba rapist aur hum uljhey hain cinema hall mein national anthem bajaney k liyey, time 2 act #pulwamaattack — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 26, 2017

All the citizens of India were left shell shocked with the violent protests that took place after the CBI court convicted controversial godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is the head of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda, in a 2002 rape case.

While the court’s landmark decision has been held by many, Ram Rahim’s followers have not taken it kindly and have caused widespread violence in several parts of Punjab and Haryana.

According to media reports, at least 36 people have died in the clashes with 28 casualties in Panchkula. Ever since the court’s convict came out, the followers have gone on the rampage setting fire to vehicles, buildings and railway stations.

The riots have also spread to Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad with empty buses and train coaches being set on fire allegedly by Dera supporters. Such has been the devastation of these violent protests that the government was forced to deploy army.