close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gautam Gambhir tweets 'time to act' after Pulwama, Panchkula

Disturbed by the recent violent riots in Panchkula and the attack in Kashmir, India batting star Gautam Gambhir came up with a hard-hitting tweet, urging people to act.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 13:56
Gautam Gambhir tweets &#039;time to act&#039; after Pulwama, Panchkula

New Delhi: On Sunday at around 4 am, eight security personnel lost their lives fighting terrorists in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Further Jaish-e-Mohammad took the responsibility of the attacks.

Disturbed by the recent violent riots in Panchkula and the attack in Kashmir, India batting star Gautam Gambhir came up with a hard-hitting tweet, urging people to act.

The riots have been condemned by one and all across the nation and Gambhir echoed the same sentiments through his strong message on Twitter on Sunday.

Condemning the riots and terrorist attacks, Gambhir tweeted, "Border per terrorist, andar Baba rapist aur hum uljhey hain cinema hall mein national anthem bajaney k liyey, time 2 act (Terrorists on the border, rapist baba inside and we are stuck on playing the national anthem in cinema halls, time to act"

All the citizens of India were left shell shocked with the violent protests that took place after the CBI court convicted controversial godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is the head of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda, in a 2002 rape case.

While the court’s landmark decision has been held by many, Ram Rahim’s followers have not taken it kindly and have caused widespread violence in several parts of Punjab and Haryana.

According to media reports, at least 36 people have died in the clashes with 28 casualties in Panchkula. Ever since the court’s convict came out, the followers have gone on the rampage setting fire to vehicles, buildings and railway stations.

The riots have also spread to Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad with empty buses and train coaches being set on fire allegedly by Dera supporters. Such has been the devastation of these violent protests that the government was forced to deploy army.

TAGS

Gautam GambhirGurmeet Ram RahimPanchkula violencePulwama attackIndian Armycricket newsGambhir tweets

From Zee News

WATCH: When Shikhar Dhawan turned &#039;autowallah&#039; for Hardik Pandya in Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: When Shikhar Dhawan turned 'autowallah' fo...

Live: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI – Hosts Lanka lose two wickets early
cricket

Live: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI – Hosts Lanka lose two wi...

Virender Sehwag remembers greatest batsman of all time on &#039;Bradman Jayanti&#039;
cricket

Virender Sehwag remembers greatest batsman of all time on...

US Open: Roger Federer unconcerned by mounting injury toll
Tennis

US Open: Roger Federer unconcerned by mounting injury toll

MS Dhoni proves that experience can&#039;t be bought or sold, tweets Ravi Shastri
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

MS Dhoni proves that experience can't be bought or sol...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 27: Details of matches, timings, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 27: Details of matches, tim...

Floyd Mayweather retires again after bettering Rocky Marciano’s record
Other Sports

Floyd Mayweather retires again after bettering Rocky Marcia...

Floyd Mayweather beats Conor McGregor by technical knockout
Other Sports

Floyd Mayweather beats Conor McGregor by technical knockout...

India boxers make winning start at world championships
Other Sports

India boxers make winning start at world championships

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video