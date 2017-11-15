Gautam Gambhir's initiative on Children's Day warmed hearts

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir's philanthropic work is not a secret as the Indian cricketer's foundation keeps taking benevolent initiatives. Most importantly, Gambhir takes time out from his cricketing duties to be at the forefront of these initiatives, like the one he took on Tuesday on the occasion of Children's Day.

In a video tweeted from his official account, Gambhir could be seen hosting a kitchen for the underprivileged kids as his tweet accompanied the hashtag #ChildrenInNeed at the end of a couplet of Hindi poetry.

The tweet received warm response and appreciation from the cricketer's fans, and leading that queue was Gambhir's India team-mate Harbhajan Singh.

"Gauti love u man, rab tenu Bhut khush rakhe.. thank you for doing this," Harbhajan tweeted.

Gauti love u man, rab tenu Bhut khush rakhe.. thank you for doing this https://t.co/i1bbcseLdn — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 14, 2017

Gambhir, who led his state side Delhi until last season, is working hard in the domestic circuit to make another comeback to the Indian team.

Lately, he has been appointed as the Government Nominee on the managing committee of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA), for which he thanked Sports Minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.