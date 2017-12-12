'Gaylestorm' hits Dhaka: Chris Gayle smashes record 18 sixes in BPL match

Explosive Carribean Chris Gayle smashed 18 sixes in the title clash of Bangladesh Premier League on Tuesday. In the process, he broke close to half a dozen batting records.

Known for his unconventionally aggressive batting style, Gayle - a member of Rangpur Riders in BPL - hit 146 off 69 balls with a record number of 18 sixes. The previous record for the maximum number of sixes in a T20 match was also held by Gayle, when he had smashed 17 sixes for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors during Indian Premier League 2013.

On Tuesday night, Gayle lit up the Dhaka night sky with an innings that helped his team set a target of 207. En route, Gayle - who had a lightening strike rate of 211.59 in the innings - became the first to register 20 T20 centuries. He also crossed 11,000-run milestone in T20 cricket.

Rangpur Riders' 206/1 is the highest score in a T20 final.