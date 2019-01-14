'Gentleman, Always & Everywhere': Mumbai Police takes cheeky dig at Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul

While suspended cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul drew a flurry of criticism from cricket fans over their recent sexist comments on a popular celebrity talk show, Mumbai Police on Monday also took an indirect jibe at the two players through their official Twitter handle.

Pandya, 25, and Rahul, 26, have been suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and sent home from the tour of Australia following their derogatory remarks in TV show 'Koffee with Karan', which is hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Coming out in their own unique way to give a piece of advice to the two young cricketers, Mumbai Police took to social media and conveyed the message of what describes the behaviour of a gentleman.

They posted a picture of the field and popped a question of "How to become a great player". The question was followed by two answers, writing, "Field: Maximum Score; Off Field: Maximum Respect for Women.”

A ‘Gentleman’ is a Gentleman, always and everywhere. pic.twitter.com/oANwZH2WwY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 14, 2019

It is to be noted that the Mumbai Police’s Twitter account has become massively popular because of their witty ways of raising awareness about various issues of the society.

In a recent development in Pandya-Rahul fiasco, the two suspended cricketers have tendered "unconditional" apologies for their sexist comments during the TV chat show while ten state units of the BCCI have demanded a Special General Meeting (SGM) to appoint an ombudsman for carrying out an inquiry into the matter.

While Pandya had boasted about hooking up with multiple women and being open the same with his parents, Rahul was a bit restrained in his responses on relationships during the coversation in the show.

