Get over the 'chai-wala', this paratha-maker might soon represent Pakistan in cricket

New Delhi: Not long ago, Arshad Khan, a regular chai-wala from Pakistan became an overnight sensation across the world for his good looks. Thanks to the power of social-media, he became massively popular and also bagged a modelling contract.

In yet another turn of events, a paratha-maker in Pakistan might soon represent the country in cricket.

According to a report in tribune.com.pk, Hanan Khan, a paratha-maker and aspiring cricketer has been included in the NCA XI, which will play two T20 matches against Malaysian cricket team on January 14 and 15 at the Gadhafi Stadium in Lahore.

Despite being a 19-year-old, Hanan dreams of representing the country at the international level, someday.

“When I was first informed by NCA about my selection, I couldn’t believe it,” Hanan told The Express Tribune. “I suspected it was a prank call so I called them back to make sure that someone’s not messing with me. I am incredibly happy to get this chance," he was quoted as saying.

Now that his hard work has paid off to an extent, the teenager thanked the selectors for giving him the opportunity.

“I belong to a region where cricket is not played that much but still the selectors come, watch emerging players and give them chances,” he added.

Hanan was rewarded for his talent last year itself when the Quetta Gladiators picked him during their regional talent hunt.