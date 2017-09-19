'Ghumane waala daal': Stump mic reveals how MS Dhoni leads Team India from behind

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is arguably the best wicketkeeper in the history of the game. His awareness behind the stumps coupled with his unorthodox and out-of-the-box skills behind the wickets makes things very difficult for the opposition batsmen.

MS Dhoni was at it again as Team India defeated Australia in the opening ODI at the Chepauk on Sunday.

From making the field changes to guiding the bowlers, Dhoni was the virtual skipper on the field.

Australia were set a revised target of 164 from 21 overs after rain interrupted the game.

The visitors didn't get off to a good start but all-rounder Glenn Maxwell threatened to take the game away from the opposition.

Dhoni was at his verbal best as he kept advicing Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal; as they erred in length.

Kuldeep, who dismissed ever so dangerous David Warner, during the post-match show, stated that how Dhoni told him to go about bowling against the Australian opener.

Meanwhile, stump mic caught Dhoni dishing out some gems to the young wrist spinners.

"Woh maarane waala daal naa; andar yaa baahar koi bhi (Bowl the one where he tries to hit, turning in or away, anything is fine)".

There was also this "Ghumane waala daal ghumane waala (Bowl the one that turns)" as Chahal and Kuldeep operated.

Dhoni was clearly not amused when Glenn Maxwell went after Kuldeep, hammering 3 sixes and a four to yield 22 runs in an over.

"Stump pe mat dal (don’t bowl in the line of the stumps)" and "Arre baahar daal, isko itna aage nahi (bowl wider (outside the off stump) and not this full)" was caught on stump mic as Kuldeep erred.

Then, it was Chahal's turn to get some Dhoni tips.

Dhoni said "Tu bhi nahin sunta hai kya (You also won’t listen)?" to "Aise, aise dalo (bowl it like this)."

Chahal eventually had the better off Maxwell as he threw one wide to end Maxwell's innings after the Australian batsman was caught at the long-on.