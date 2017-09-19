close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'Ghumane waala daal': Stump mic reveals how MS Dhoni leads Team India from behind

From making the field changes to guiding the bowlers, Dhoni was the virtual skipper on the field. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 13:14
&#039;Ghumane waala daal&#039;: Stump mic reveals how MS Dhoni leads Team India from behind
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is arguably the best wicketkeeper in the history of the game. His awareness behind the stumps coupled with his unorthodox and out-of-the-box skills behind the wickets makes things very difficult for the opposition batsmen.

MS Dhoni was at it again as Team India defeated Australia in the opening ODI at the Chepauk on Sunday.

From making the field changes to guiding the bowlers, Dhoni was the virtual skipper on the field. 

Australia were set a revised target of 164 from 21 overs after rain interrupted the game.

The visitors didn't get off to a good start but all-rounder Glenn Maxwell threatened to take the game away from the opposition. 

Dhoni was at his verbal best as he kept advicing Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal; as they erred in length.

Kuldeep, who dismissed ever so dangerous David Warner, during the post-match show, stated that how Dhoni told him to go about bowling against the Australian opener.

Meanwhile, stump mic caught Dhoni dishing out some gems to the young wrist spinners.

"Woh maarane waala daal naa; andar yaa baahar koi bhi (Bowl the one where he tries to hit, turning in or away, anything is fine)". 

There was also this "Ghumane waala daal ghumane waala (Bowl the one that turns)" as Chahal and Kuldeep operated.

Dhoni was clearly not amused when Glenn Maxwell went after Kuldeep, hammering 3 sixes and a four to yield 22 runs in an over.

"Stump pe mat dal (don’t bowl in the line of the stumps)" and "Arre baahar daal, isko itna aage nahi (bowl wider (outside the off stump) and not this full)" was caught on stump mic as Kuldeep erred.

Then, it was Chahal's turn to get some Dhoni tips. 

 Dhoni said "Tu bhi nahin sunta hai kya (You also won’t listen)?" to "Aise, aise dalo (bowl it like this)."

Chahal eventually had the better off Maxwell as he threw one wide to end Maxwell's innings after the Australian batsman was caught at the long-on.

TAGS

MS Dhoni stump micMS DhoniYuzvendra ChahalKuldeep YadavIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 1st ODIIndia vs Australia 2nd ODIIndia Cricket Newscricket news

From Zee News

Nathan Coulter-Nile keeps Test dream alive while clear of injuries
cricket

Nathan Coulter-Nile keeps Test dream alive while clear of i...

Virat Kohli is responsible for MS Dhoni&#039;s recent transformation, says Sourav Ganguly
cricket

Virat Kohli is responsible for MS Dhoni's recent trans...

Manchester United will miss Paul Pogba, says Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Football

Manchester United will miss Paul Pogba, says Henrikh Mkhita...

Ongoing India-Australia series could be the last 5-ODI affair, says James Sutherland
cricket

Ongoing India-Australia series could be the last 5-ODI affa...

6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: On this day in 2007, Yuvraj Singh made T20I history - Watch
cricket

6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: On this day in 2007, Yuvraj Singh made T2...

BCCI files appeal against Kerala HC’s decision of lifting life ban on S Sreesanth
cricket

BCCI files appeal against Kerala HC’s decision of lifting l...

Cristiano Ronaldo back for Real Madrid, Gerard Deulofeu in for Ousmane Dembele
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo back for Real Madrid, Gerard Deulofeu in...

PSG win again but tensions simmer between Neymar, Edinson Cavani
Football

PSG win again but tensions simmer between Neymar, Edinson C...

Ousmane Dembele to undergo surgery on Tuesday
Football

Ousmane Dembele to undergo surgery on Tuesday

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video