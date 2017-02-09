Glenn McGrath turns 47: Some amazing facts you must know about legendary Aussie pacer

New Delhi: The master seamer from the land Down Under, Glenn McGrath, turns 47 today. The man needs no introduction as his records speak for himself. The maverick right-arm pacer has 563 Test and 381 ODI wickets registered to his name in a career spanning over 14 years.

May it be the West Indies legend Brian Lara or India's record breaking batsman Sachin Tendulkar, all top batsmen have faced his wrath. Neither Lara, nor Sachin, England's Michael Atherton was his favorite opponent as McGrath sent him back to the pavilion 19 time in his career.

McGrath's Test, ODI debut

The seamer with a high swing action made his debut for Australia in a Test match on November 12, 1993 against New Zealand on the home ground. He had an unimpressive debut with figures of 2-92 and 1/50.

Pigeon, as he is fondly called by his team mates, made an impressive ODI Debut against South Africa in December 1993 by bowling a beautiful economic spell. He conceded just 28 runs from 8.4 overs.

Memorable Ashes series in 1997

The legend made his real mark for the Aussies in the 1997 Ashes in England, by claiming 8 wickets for 38 runs in the second Test. After claiming 36 wickets throughout the series, he was jointly adjudged the Man of The Series with England's Graham Thorpe as Australia won their 5th Ashes in a row.

Phenomenal record in World Cup

Extra bounce came like a freebie to the 6'5 tall bowler. He holds many record in the World Cup. He leads the record of most number of wickets in World Cup with 71 wickets, including 26 wickets which are the most by any bowler in a World Cup. He also holds the record of best figures in a World Cup game - 7/15 against Namibia in 2003 and the best average of 18.19 in the history of World Cup. He was also a part of two out of the four Aussie squads which won the World Cup.

Here are some more interesting facts you must know about the former Aussie speedster:

Ooh Aah has another record of sending batsmen back to hut on a duck 104 times in Test matches.

He got inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame in 2003.

McGrath also had a stint in the IPL as he was a part of the Delhi Daredevils.

He also holds a bizarre yet a surprising record of taking wickets off the last ball of his ODI, Test and T20 career.