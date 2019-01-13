हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajesh Ghodge

Goa Ranji Trophy cricketer Rajesh Ghodge dies of heart attack at 47

The incident took place at around 3 pm.

Goa Ranji Trophy cricketer Rajesh Ghodge dies of heart attack at 47
ANI photo

Panaji: Goa Ranji Trophy cricketer Rajesh Ghodge on Sunday died after he suffered a heart attack during a local tournament at Rajendra Prasad Stadium in Margao. He was 47.



