Goof-up at 'Virender Sehwag Gate', DDCA messes up Viru's stats

New Delhi: The much-awaited Virender Sehwag Gate was inaugurated by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday, but amid the euphoria, the DDCA goofed up with one of Viru's career stats mentioned on a plate on the gate that was unveiled by Sehwag himself.

The plate mentioned Virender Sehwag as the ‘Only Indian to score a Triple Century in Tests’, which is incorrect as Karun Nair scored 303 not out against England in the Chennai Test last December.

The twitter handle of the Karnataka Ranji Trophy team, the state Nair represents, was quick to point out the error and tweeted: ["Only Indian" to score a triple century in test cricket] should've been "First Indian...". Karun Nair did score a triple century in tests."

["Only Indian" to score a triple century in test cricket] should've been "First Indian...". Karun Nair did score a triple century in tests. pic.twitter.com/87UoGGhhLo — Karnataka Ranji Team (@RanjiKarnataka) October 31, 2017

Gate No. 2 at the Kotla has been named the 'Virender Sehwag Gate' and the DDCA held a small opening ceremony day before it hosts the first match of the T20I series between India and New Zealand on Wednesday.

Sehwag, speaking to the media present on the occasion, said it was a huge honour for him and reminded him of the days when he used to enter through the gate in his beginning years.

"It's an honour to have a gate named after me at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. I remember when I started off, I used to daily cross this gate and now it has my name. There will be many more cricketers from this state who will have stands, gates, pavilions named after them; but I am glad that I am the first one. I feel very fortunate and would like to thank the DDCA for this honour," Sehwag said.

Sehwag's family couldn't accompany him on the occasion due to health issues.

"My wife and mother are not here as they are not well. I would have loved if they were here with me today," Sehwag added.

Also present on the occasion were stalwarts of Dehli cricket, and among them was Madan Lal, who also heads the DDCA Cricket Affairs Committee.

"Sehwag changed the way game was played in India. Earlier we used to score 240-250 runs in a day, but after he came, 350-360 became possible. He was a major reason why India won so many matches," the 1983 World Cup winner said.

The Indian team, who was training at the venue, also joined the occasion and congratulated Sehwag.