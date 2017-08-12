Gorakhpur Tragedy: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir express anguish over death of children in hospital

New Delhi: Indian cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Amit Mishra and RP Singh were grief stricken to learn about the death of more than 60 childeren in a Gorakhpur hospital.

Gambhir and Sehwag have always been very vocal about their views when it comes to social issues.

Gambhir tweeted, "It's been decades since Independence and innocent children are losing their lives due to shortage of facilities. Shameful!#GorakhpurTragedy."

Sehwag stressed about the value of life in India and tweeted, "Lives of each and every citizen of this country should matter the most. Human life is far too valuable than what it is made out to be."

Taking to his twitter handle, RP Singh wrote, "Heartbreaking to hear about the death of innocent children in #Ghorakhpur. Investigation should be done. Condolences with their families."

"It's been decades since Independence and innocent children are losing their lives due to shortage of facilities. Shameful!#GorakhpurTragedy," wrote Amit Mishra.

Around 30 children died within 48 hours at Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College.

Apparently, a private contractor had stopped supplying oxygen cylinders due to a dispute over payment. Despite pressing 90 jumbo cylinders the hospital again ran out of oxygen at 1 am.

