Graeme Hick, Troy Cooley to coach against England in Ashes tour match

Sydney: Former England batsman Graeme Hick and bowling coach Troy Cooley will pit their wits against the tourists when they mentor a Cricket Australia XI in a four-day Ashes tour match in Townsville next month.

Hick played 65 Tests for England around the turn of the century and is currently Australia’s batting coach, while Cooley was England’s bowling coach in the lead-up to their 2005 Ashes breakthrough triumph before returning home.

The tour match, which will take place in the tropical Queensland city from November 15-18, is one of three England will play before and during the Ashes series.

Former Australia pace bowler Ryan Harris will coach the CA XI in the first four-day match under lights at the Adelaide Oval from November 8-11, while John Davison will lead the locals in the third in Perth from December 9-10.

Former Test opener Chris Rogers will assist both Harris and Davison, who is Australia’s national spin-bowling coach.

“These matches will see Australia’s talented young players testing themselves against a world-class opponent in England, surrounded by coaches who have worked at the national level,” said CA’s Pat Howard.

”It’s an exciting opportunity not just for the players, but also a great development tool for the coaches to extend their head coaching skills.

“For Ryan, Graeme and John - working in tandem with Chris and Troy - this is the chance to manage a new group of players, and to give them the confidence and belief to perform to the best of their abilities and challenge our Ashes opponents.”

The Ashes start in Brisbane on November 23.