Greatest challenge in 4 years? Here are India's biggest victory and defeat in England

When the first ball is bowled in the first test between India and England at Edgbaston, India will be battling to extend the impressive Test form they have maintained since 2015. However, most of their wins since then have come in home conditions, and the English summer promises to throw up enough challenges in the five-Test tour.



India have won an impressive nine Test series since 2015, taking them to the top of the Test rankings. Of the nine, six have come at home. During the same period, India won three and lost one away Test series.



The Indians would also be looking to expand on their historically poor record in England. India have only won three Test series and drawn one out of the 17 times they have toured England. The last time India toured, in 2014, they went down 1-3, despite a convincing 95-run win in the second Test at Lord's.



Here is a look at India’s biggest win and the biggest loss in England:



The biggest loss

India lose by 319 runs in 2nd Test at Nottingham (2011)



England were reeling at 7-117 before Stuart Broad's 64 took them to 221 in the first innings. Praveen Kumar, Ishant Sharma and S Sreesanth took three wickets each.



Rahul Dravid (117) and Yuvraj Singh (62) helped India to 288 in their first innings. Stuart Broad ran through the Indian lineup as he picked up six wickets. India led by 67 runs. Both James Anderson and Tim Bresnan took 2 wickets.



Ishant Sharma sent Alastair Cook (5) while Sreesanth got Andrew Strauss to edge a catch to MS Dhoni for 16 runs. Once again England were struggling at 57/2. However, Ian Bell (159), Tim Bresnan (90), Matt Prior (73), Eoin Morgan (70) and Kevin Pietersen (63) put England on the driver's seat.



Sachin Tendulkar top-scored for India in their second innings as India, chasing 478 runs, succumbed to pace - Tim Bresnan 5/48, Anderson 3/51 and Stuart Broad 2/30.



The biggest win

India won by an innings and 46 runs in 3rd Test at Headingley (2002)



Remarkable centuries from Sachin Tendulkar (193), Rahul Dravid (148) and Sourav Ganguly (128) guided India to a massive 628/8d in the first innings. The Indian bowlers ran through the English batsmen, who crumbled in the face of their Himalayan shortfall. Apart from Michael Vaughan (61) and Alec Stewart (78), the visitors failed to put out meaningful contributions and finished at 273 in their first innings as a defeat reeked.



Asked to follow-on, England fought well in their second innings riding on Nasser Hussain's century (110). But the hosts suffered another collapse and were bundled out for 309 on the final day, handing India a win by an innings and 46 runs, their biggest Test victory in England and the second biggest against England overall.

