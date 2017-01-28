Greetings from Down Under! Steve Smith, Matthew Hayden wish Indians on Republic Day
Aussie captain, Steve Smith will be leading his side in the upcoming Test series with India.
New Delhi: The 68th Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and patriotism, as the majestic Rajpath displayed India’s military might and resplendent cultural diversity in the most beautiful manner.
It wasn't just Indians greeting each other on the auspicious occasion, but few of the most renowned Australian cricketers as well.
Also happy Republic day to all of my friends and fans in India. See you all soon.
— Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) January 26, 2017
Legendary Australian cricket team opener, Matthew Hayden, also took to twitter on the occasion.
Happy Republic Day in India what a magnificent country, proud to be so connected to you in sport and life.
— Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) January 26, 2017
