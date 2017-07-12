Ground staff at Hambantota stadium in Sri Lanka stripped off their pants, watch shocking video here

New Delhi: Sri Lankan cricket is making news for all the wrong reasons currently with another shocking incident appearing out of the island country. There may already be the turmoil of an embarrassing ODI series loss against Sri Lanka and the change of captains but this particular incident involving the ground staff at the Hambantota stadium takes the cake as far as negativity is concerned.

Sri Lanka went down to Zimbabwe in the fifth and final ODI of the series in Hambantota, handing the visitors a 3-2 win. An off the field incident during the match has now come into light where the ground staff were made to strip off their pants.

This was because the pants that the ground staff was wearing were only meant for regular stadium workers. These pants were not meant for the ground staff which was hired on a temporary basis. It is a shocker nevertheless considering that this staff was handed the pants to wear in the first place.

The Sri Lankan cricket board has understandably issued an inquiry into this embarrassing incident. The video of the ground staff roaming in their underwear was shared by a local politician.

The Lankan board released a media release on the whole fiasco which read, "Whilst stern action will be taken against those responsible, Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to apologise to those subjected to this ignominy, and will take steps to ensure they are compensated."