GST effect! Watching an IPL match in stadium to become costlier after July 1

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 17:18
PTI

New Delhi: As the country eagerly awaits for the Goods and Service tax (GST) which is slated to be enforced from July 1, here is a bit of a bad news for all the sports lovers. Your next visit to a sports stadium could see yourself shelling out a heftier amount than last time.

While the Narendra Modi government's historic economic step witnesses several commodities facing a lower tax burden, sports fans have been left a little disappointed, especially cricket lovers.

The tax rates under the new regime have been classified under four sections – five per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent. The Indian Premier League (IPL), which is much of a blend between entertainment and huge prize money, falls under the highest tax section – 28 per cent.

Rest other sports events organised by recognised federations will attract 18 per cent on tickets. This would include matches of the Indian cricket team, the hockey team and even for so, the FIFA U-17 World Cup. The state and zonal level matches are also likely to fall under GST. In fact, all these events were supposed to fall under the 28 per cent category, but a recent GST Council meeting saw it falling down to its very next category.

Just one good news, all tickets priced below INR 250, will be extempted from GST. However, each stadium will only reserve a limited number of such seats. So next time you hear of any sporting event, don't forget to hurry off to grab your seats.  

