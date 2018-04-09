Hamstring injury rules CSK batsman Kedar Jadhav out of the rest of IPL 2018

CSK batsman Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out of the rest of the 2018 IPL on account of a hamstring injury.

The India batsman, bought for Rs 7.8 crore in January's auction, picked up the injury during Chennai's pursuit of 166 against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, and had to retire because of unbearable pain. Later in the match he had to return to the crease with nine-wickets-down Chennai needing seven runs from the last over.

Despite his movement limitations, the 33-year-old diminutive batsman hit a six and a four off successive deliveries from Mustafizur Rahman to take CSK to a thrilling one-wicket win with one ball to go against Rohit Sharma's men.

"We haven't picked a replacement as yet but we will go through that process," CSK batting coach Michael Hussey said ahead of Tuesday's encounter against KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"It (Jadhav's injury) is a big loss for us because he is obviously a very, very good player and a key player for us in the middle order. So big shoes to fill for a little man I guess," he added.

Jadhav's injury could very well pave the way for another India batsman Murali Vijay's return, who didn't feature in the league opener against Mumbai.

"I am happy psychologically, but physically I am hurt. I might not play for the next couple of weeks. Bravo gave us the opportunity for us to give a shot at it. I could not run and I told Immy [Imran Tahir] I will take all six balls. With six balls and seven runs, they were bowling same lengths and I just needed a big hit. I had to see how my body was reacting," Jadhav had said after his match-winning knock on Saturday.