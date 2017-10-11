Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: India's latest sensation turns 24

Talented Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday turned 24. Hailed as India's next big cricket star, the all-rounder has taken the sport by storm with his flambouyant batting and disciplined bowling.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 11, 2017, 13:10 PM IST
Courtesy: PTI

Talented Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday turned 24. Hailed as India's next big cricket star, the all-rounder has taken the sport by storm with his flambouyant batting and disciplined bowling.

He got his first man of the series award after helping India beat Australia 4-1 in the just-concluded ODI series. In the five-match series, he scored 222 runs at an average of 55.50. and took six wickets.

He set the tone for India's winning campaign with a match-winning 83 in the series opener in Chennai. It was backed up by another fluent 78 in Indore as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Incidentally, the Baroda player shares his birthday with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh was one of the first cricketers to wish the young all-rounder a happy birthday today.

VJ, model and Indian Premier League host Archana Vijaya also wished the cricketer on his birthday.

Hardik's elder brother, Krunal posted a series of emotinal tweets on his birthday.

Pandya has become an indispensable member of the Indian cricket team, and has featured in the first two matches of the ongoing T20I series against the Aussies.

He has so far played three Tests, 26 ODIs and 21 T20Is.

Hardik PandyaIndia cricketerIndia vs AustraliaAmitabh BachchanHarbhajan SinghKrunal Pandyacricket news
