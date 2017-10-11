Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: India's latest sensation turns 24

New Delhi: Talented Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday turned 24. Hailed as India's next big cricket star, the all-rounder has taken the sport by storm with his flambouyant batting and disciplined bowling.

He got his first man of the series award after helping India beat Australia 4-1 in the just-concluded ODI series. In the five-match series, he scored 222 runs at an average of 55.50. and took six wickets.

He set the tone for India's winning campaign with a match-winning 83 in the series opener in Chennai. It was backed up by another fluent 78 in Indore as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Incidentally, the Baroda player shares his birthday with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

A very Happy Birthday to the evergreen @SrBachchan ji. Great privilege to share my birthday with you and to have shared these memorable moments with you pic.twitter.com/7OSVa949v8 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 11, 2017

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh was one of the first cricketers to wish the young all-rounder a happy birthday today.

Ohh Paanndddyaaaaaaaaa very happy birthday to you! Great to see your progress in international cricket! Keep shining always @hardikpandya7 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 11, 2017

VJ, model and Indian Premier League host Archana Vijaya also wished the cricketer on his birthday.

Happy happy birthday @hardikpandya7 ! God bless you with happiness, love and more and more success ! Always, A. — Archana Vijaya (@archanavijaya) October 11, 2017

Hardik's elder brother, Krunal posted a series of emotinal tweets on his birthday.

Happy birthday my brother

God bless you. Keep shinning

(4/4) pic.twitter.com/n6NC2dMkH6 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) October 11, 2017

I know its just the beginning for you and us! Just wanna tell you that I will always be there for you and that I love u so much

(3/4) — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) October 11, 2017

It's you who inspires me and gives me strength, I am really happy the way you have achieved everything. (2/4) — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) October 11, 2017

Pandya has become an indispensable member of the Indian cricket team, and has featured in the first two matches of the ongoing T20I series against the Aussies.

He has so far played three Tests, 26 ODIs and 21 T20Is.