Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: Virender Sehwag wishes former skipper in trademark style

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has continued the trend of wishing cricketers through his witty tweets.

The Sultan of Multan took to Twitter on Thursday to wish Kapil Dev on his 58th birthday.

At his creative best, Viru wrote, "Stressed out,Go Just chill,

Feeling ill ,Go Take a pill,

In mood for Tabadtod Cricket ,Go watch KAPIL.

Happy Birthday @therealkapildev paaji."

India's greatest all-rounder, Kapil made a name for himself and the Indian team by stunning the mighty West Indies to win the final of 1983 World Cup.