Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Here's how Virender Sehwag wished The Wall on his 43rd birthday

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag produced another gem on the occasion of Rahul Dravid's birthday. One one India's finest batsmen ever, Dravid is currently the coach of the India U-19 cricket team.

As The Wall turned 43 today, the Master Troller took to Twitter to write, "He played in the V. But was the biggest C. Commitment, Class,Consistency,Care. Proud to have played together. Happy Birthday #RahulDravid."

Widely regarded as cricket's biggest gentleman, Dravid was one of the major pillars of the Indian squad. In the five-day format, he scored 13288 runs in 164 Tests with a brilliant batting average of 52.31. In One Day Internationals, he amassed 10889 runs in 344 matches with an average of 39.16 with 12 centuries and 83 fifties.

He was BCCI's first choice to replace Duncan Fletcher as the coach of the Indian cricket team, but he refused the offer saying that he wanted to coach the youngsters.