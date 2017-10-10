Harbhajan Singh called 'hypocrite' on Twitter for celebrating Karva Chauth; gives befitting reply

New Delhi: Karva Chauth is regarded as one of the most sacred festivals in India, where women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husband’s long life and good health. Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra too performed the rituals while the cricketer took to Twitter to share the pictures. However, it didn't go down well with his fans, with one of them calling him a "hypocrite".

Harbhajan, on Sunday, posted a picture of his wife on Twitter, performing the ritual. The caption read as, "Happy karwa chaouth biwi @Geeta_Basra now khaopiyo moaj karo I am sure badi bukh lagi hogi."

Happy karwa chaouth biwi @Geeta_Basra now khao piyo moaj karo I am sure badi bukh lagi hogi pic.twitter.com/6opQbjmDxq — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 8, 2017

And within minutes came the first reply – "Feeling sad to see a Punjabi is doing such a hypocrisy... Its called hypocrisy according to Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji..."

Feeling sad to see a Punjabi is doing such a hypocrisy... Its called hypocrisy according to Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji... — Amrit Lohar (@AmritLohar07) October 8, 2017

Harbhajan soon replied back to his fan tweeting, "Kon se Granth mai likha hai yeh na karo wo na karo.Dharm ke naam par logo ko gumrah mat karo.phle acha insaan bano wohi sabse bada dharm hai."

Kon se Granth mai likha hai yeh na karo wo na karo.Dharm ke naam par logo ko gumrah mat karo.phle acha insaan bano wohi sabse bada dharm hai https://t.co/92KlSAsCMh — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 8, 2017

It was not just one social media fan, another user came forth tweeting, "Please be honest towards yourself n then everyone will get the answer. Don’t utter nonsense when u don’t have any knowledge Bhajji."

Please be honest towards yourself n then everyone will get the answer. Don’t utter nonsense when u don’t have any knowledge Bhajji — gurdeep rekhi (@gurdeeprekhi) October 8, 2017

The offie tweeted in reply, “Jeo singh sahb.. apka medal apko pahunch jayega.. khush raho.. now sleep..so Jao rulaoge kya itne tweets kar k honesty medal goes to you.”

Jeo singh sahb.. apka medal apko pahunch jayega.. khush raho.. now sleep..so Jao rulaoge kya itne tweets kar k honesty medal goes to you https://t.co/fUiSMcpERt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 8, 2017

The Jalandhar-born cricketer has played a total of 103 Test matches for India bagging 417 wickets with 25 five-wicket hauls to his name. He also represented India in the ODIs, playing 236 matches scalping 269 wickets. He is presently participating in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy for his side Punjab.