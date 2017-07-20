close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Harbhajan Singh gets nostalgic over friendship bond, shares age-old picture with Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj is presently with the Indian team, for the long tour of Sri Lanka.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 19:17
Harbhajan Singh gets nostalgic over friendship bond, shares age-old picture with Yuvraj Singh
Courtesy: Instagram (@harbhajan3)

New Delhi: The bond of friendship between Harbahan Singh and Yuvraj Singh isn't a hidden affair from cricket fans, who are well aware of the duo's on-field and off-field chemistry. 

Bhajji, who presently is working hard to make a comeback in the Indian national team, shared a old picture of himself and Yuvraj, probably during their early Team India days, on Instagram.

Harbhajan, shared the picture with caption, "Oye ki dekh reha mere phone ch @yuvisofficial," meaning, "Dude what are you looking at in my phone?"

 

Oye ki dekh reha mere phone ch @yuvisofficial

A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on

Oye ki dekh reha mere phone ch @yuvisofficial

A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on

Harbhajan had recently revealed that he was expecting to be called in the national setup after an impressive Indian Premier League season with Mumbai Indians but sadly that didn't happen.

“I have still lots of cricket left in me. I was expecting a call to the national side after my success in IPL this season. But no regrets, as I am spending lots of time with my newborn kid. But I will be back to cricket field soon. I am eyeing a spot in the shorter versions of the game, limited overs and T20,” he said in an interview to Daijiworld.

“I want to focus on my personal cricket. I spend lots of time in England these days as my in-laws are settled down there. But soon I will be back to India with my family and start full-pledged cricket practice” he further added assuring he soon will be wearing India colours again.

TAGS

Harbhajan SinghYuvraj SinghTeam Indiacricket news

From Zee News

KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan summoned over alleged FEMA violence in IPL
cricket

KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan summoned over alleged FEMA violenc...

This is what daddy does: David Warner&#039;s daughter makes a killing with this perfect mimicry — See Pic
cricket

This is what daddy does: David Warner's daughter makes...

FIA chooses Halo frontal cockpit protection for 2018 Formula One season
Other Sports

FIA chooses Halo frontal cockpit protection for 2018 Formul...

England vs South Africa: Essex batsman Tom Westley to make in third Test
cricket

England vs South Africa: Essex batsman Tom Westley to make...

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Japan stadium worker&#039;s suicide was &#039;death by overwork&#039; say parents
Other Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Japan stadium worker's suicide wa...

Chennai Open renamed as Maharashtra Open, to be held in Pune
Tennis

Chennai Open renamed as Maharashtra Open, to be held in Pun...

India&#039;s tour of Sri Lanka: Focus on Rohit, Rahul in warm-up game against President&#039;s XIs
cricket

India's tour of Sri Lanka: Focus on Rohit, Rahul in wa...

US Open: Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap knocks out top seed Lee Hyun Il
BadmintonOther Sports

US Open: Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap knocks out top s...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: We will show India can compete against the best, says coach Luis Norton de Matos
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: We will show India can compete against...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video