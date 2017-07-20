Harbhajan Singh gets nostalgic over friendship bond, shares age-old picture with Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi: The bond of friendship between Harbahan Singh and Yuvraj Singh isn't a hidden affair from cricket fans, who are well aware of the duo's on-field and off-field chemistry.

Bhajji, who presently is working hard to make a comeback in the Indian national team, shared a old picture of himself and Yuvraj, probably during their early Team India days, on Instagram.

Harbhajan, shared the picture with caption, "Oye ki dekh reha mere phone ch @yuvisofficial," meaning, "Dude what are you looking at in my phone?"

Oye ki dekh reha mere phone ch @yuvisofficial A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT

Harbhajan had recently revealed that he was expecting to be called in the national setup after an impressive Indian Premier League season with Mumbai Indians but sadly that didn't happen.

“I have still lots of cricket left in me. I was expecting a call to the national side after my success in IPL this season. But no regrets, as I am spending lots of time with my newborn kid. But I will be back to cricket field soon. I am eyeing a spot in the shorter versions of the game, limited overs and T20,” he said in an interview to Daijiworld.

“I want to focus on my personal cricket. I spend lots of time in England these days as my in-laws are settled down there. But soon I will be back to India with my family and start full-pledged cricket practice” he further added assuring he soon will be wearing India colours again.