Harbhajan Singh posts heart-touching video of infants

New Delhi: Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter on Saturday to post what is one of the most emotional videos one has seen. The video has two beautiful infants. Harbhajan captioned it as, “Almost had tears..left me speechless..Lot to learn from them #love #care #blessthem.”

In the video one can see two babies, an older one without hands, grabbing a pacifier to help out the younger one who is crying until he gets what he needs.

The video post got over 4,000 likes and over 1,000 retweets. There is a larger message in the video and that is to love and care, much like Harbhajan mentioned in his caption.

In a world where people knowingly or unknowingly can tend to worry, argue and fight over small petty issues, this video makes you step back, reflect and perhaps even count your blessings. It truly is a video which will leave anyone speechless and it can make you happy and sad at the same time.