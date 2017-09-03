close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Harbhajan Singh posts heart-touching video of infants

In the video one can see two babies, an older one without hands, grabbing a pacifier to help out the younger one who is crying until he gets what he needs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 19:44
Harbhajan Singh posts heart-touching video of infants

New Delhi: Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter on Saturday to post what is one of the most emotional videos one has seen. The video has two beautiful infants. Harbhajan captioned it as, “Almost had tears..left me speechless..Lot to learn from them #love #care #blessthem.”

In the video one can see two babies, an older one without hands, grabbing a pacifier to help out the younger one who is crying until he gets what he needs.

The video post got over 4,000 likes and over 1,000 retweets. There is a larger message in the video and that is to love and care, much like Harbhajan mentioned in his caption.

In a world where people knowingly or unknowingly can tend to worry, argue and fight over small petty issues, this video makes you step back, reflect and perhaps even count your blessings. It truly is a video which will leave anyone speechless and it can make you happy and sad at the same time.  

TAGS

Harbhajan Singhvideo with babiesTwitter

From Zee News

Cricketing world bows down to MS Dhoni for reaching 100 stumpings record
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Cricketing world bows down to MS Dhoni for reaching 100 stu...

Deepika Kumari crashes out of world cup final in round one
Other Sports

Deepika Kumari crashes out of world cup final in round one

Lewis Hamilton wins Italian GP, becomes world championship leader
Other Sports

Lewis Hamilton wins Italian GP, becomes world championship...

SL vs IND: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bags maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bags maiden five-wicket haul i...

Watch: MS Dhoni&#039;s &#039;world record&#039; breaking 100th stumping in India&#039;s 5th ODI against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017

Watch: MS Dhoni's 'world record' breaking 10...

MS Dhoni becomes first wicket-keeper to get 100 stumpings in ODIs
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

MS Dhoni becomes first wicket-keeper to get 100 stumpings...

Watch: MS Dhoni looks disappointed after witnessing a rather poor DRS call
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni looks disappointed after witnessing a rathe...

Brendon McCullum tweets picture of broken arm after getting ruled out of CPL
cricket

Brendon McCullum tweets picture of broken arm after gettin...

&#039;I love every second of it&#039;, MS Dhoni&#039;s brilliant answer to AB de Villiers&#039; question on how long he is going to play
cricket

'I love every second of it', MS Dhoni's bril...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video