close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Harbhajan Singh puts forth Zaheer Khan's name as fast bowling coach after Team India's request to BCCI

After the news of Kumble and Kohli wanting the inclusion of a fast bowling coach broke, Harbhajan took to Twitter to put forward his recommendation.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 14:32
Harbhajan Singh puts forth Zaheer Khan&#039;s name as fast bowling coach after Team India&#039;s request to BCCI

New Delhi: With Anil Kumble as the head and Sanjay Bangar as batting coach, the Indian cricket team looks likely to add another name in the coaching roster after both Jumbo and skipper Virat Kohli had put forward the request to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a fast bowling coach. As far as the veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is concerned, Zaheer Khan is the ideal candidate for the job.

The Indian team has seen an immense growth of fast bowling talent in the form of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma. Not just that, several youngsters like Siddharth Kaul, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi, etc. are also knocking on the doors of national selection with their performances in the Indian Premier League 2017 edition.

After the news of Kumble and Kohli wanting the inclusion of a fast bowling coach broke, Harbhajan took to Twitter to put forward his recommendation.

"@ImZaheer would be the best option for indian fast bowling coach in my opinion..Great mind #Greatfella," wrote the Turbanator.

Having impressed in the Men in Blue colours for almost all his career, Zaheer's skill isn't anonymous to anyone in Indian cricket. 

When rumours about his appointment as coach had spread a couple of years back, the left-arm seamer had said, “I am open to it. I have already been advising the boys, so yes, I am open.”

"Coach has a bigger responsibility in the game even though it’s up to the players to perform. “It doesn’t matter whether the coach is a former bowler or batsman. All that counts is experience,” he had added.

After impressing for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2017, not just as a bowler but as a leader too, Zaheer also received huge compliment by none other than Australian national team's marquee fast bowler Pat Cummins. 

“I wish I could take him (Zaheer Khan) back to Australia with me,” Cummins had said. “I’m really enjoying playing with him. It’s not often you get a bowler as a captain and especially such an experienced one,” the Aussie speedster had said during one of the games for DD in IPL 10.

TAGS

Harbhajan SinghZaheer KhanIndia bowling coachAnil KumbleVirat KohliBCCI

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Sachin: A Billion Dreams - Indian sports fraternity extends wishes to Tendulkar ahead of Friday release of much-awaited biopic
cricket

Sachin: A Billion Dreams - Indian sports fraternity extends...

MI vs RPS: David Warner gets IPL final prediction wrong, gets trolled by Glenn Maxwell
IPLcricket

MI vs RPS: David Warner gets IPL final prediction wrong, ge...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Can Virat Kohli &amp; Co defend their coveted title?
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Can Virat Kohli & Co defend...

IPL 2017: WWE star Triple H wishes Mumbai Indians on third title, keeps suspense over a gift which is &#039;on its way&#039;
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: WWE star Triple H wishes Mumbai Indians on third...

Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand for fast bowling coach from BCCI
cricket

Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand for fast bowling coach from...

WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan attends Mumbai Indians&#039; party organised by Nita Ambani after third IPL title
IPLcricket

WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan attends Mumbai Indians' party...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video