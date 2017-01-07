Harbhajan Singh slams selectors for ignoring Karun Nair for limited-overs squad, deletes tweet later

New Delhi: Discarded Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh triggered yet another controversy on Twitter after he posted a tweet slamming Indian selectors for leaving out Karun Nair from India's 15-man squad for the upcoming ODI series against England.

The veteran off-spinner, who was yet again ignored from both ODI as well as T20I squads, posted the tweet and deleted it immediately, for reasons best known to him. (ALSO READ: Is Harbhajan Singh joining politics? Here's what he said)

In his tweet, Bhajji said, "Hello guys Wher is Karun Nair?? Who just scored 300 vs England..he isn't part of even practice games against Eng. Forget ODI. Wah kamal hai."

Nair recently became the only second Indian to score a triple century in Test matches. (ALSO READ: Harbhajan, Yuvraj reckon THIS legendary Pak bowler is the most 'Feku' cricketer ever!)

The Indian selectors on Thursday announced India's ODI and T20I squads for the forthcoming series against Eoin Morgan-led England, starting from January 15.