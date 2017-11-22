Harbhajan Singh slams Twitter user for calling him 'old dog'

New Delhi: Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh is an active figure on social media and from supporting the national team to updating his fans, he makes sure that he remains a presence online.

Harbhajan, who is currently representing Punjab in the Ranji Trophy 2017, posted a photo of him bowling in the nets on November 22.

However, it did not go well as one of the Twitter users went on to ask the off-spinner to realise that his days of making a comeback in the national team are over and he should not make a fool of himself.

"As the saying goes "U can’t teach an old dog new tricks" Bhajji ur best days r over realise it n call it a day.Retire with grace from international cricket.Dont make a fool of iurself like some of ur predecessors.is all I can say. (sic)", said the user.

The last time, the 37-year-old spinner was seen in Indian jersey was in 2016 in a T20I match against UAE. However, he has not featured in Tests or ODIs since 2015.

Replying to Smith's message, Harbhajan said, "Old dog like u can only bark..so plz continue to do that.this is what u have learn I think all ur life..you have already lost the battle coz u have given up on learning new things.everyday there is new thing to learn. Provided we want to learn.dont teach others ur ways."

Harbhajan has played 103 Tests and has taken 417 wickets in the longest format while the member of the 2011 World Cup winning team, has taken 269 wickets in 236 ODIs. he has also played in 28 T20Is and has 25 wickets to his name.