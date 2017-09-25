Harbhajan Singh takes a dig at Australia's 'no quality' batting, urges Michael Clarke to return

New Delhi: Team India beat Australia by 5 wickets in the third ODI played between the two sides at Indore.

The victory helped them take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five match series which helps them pip South Africa to claim the no. 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

This now means that India are now at the top of both the Test and ODI rankings.

Australia's batting once again faltered from a position of strength to being contained in the end. David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith struck rapidfire knocks of 42, 124 and 63 respectively.

At one stage, Australia looked well in command of reaching 320 runs. But the middle order failed to capitalise on the momentum to only be able to score 293 runs at a loss of six wickets.

Seeing Australia's fall and disappointment with the bat yet again, Harbhajan Singh tweeted, "Mate u need to come out of your retirement and start playing again I think. Era of Aussies producing top batsmans is over I feel. No quality" which came in response to Michael Clarke's original tweet which said Australia were probably 40 runs short.

Mate u need to come out of your retirement and start playing again I think.Era of Aussies producing top batsmans is over I feel.No quality https://t.co/kGcovxfJWR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 24, 2017

3rd ODI IND vs AUS. Aussies look to be about 40 short. https://t.co/JCUXyzA1vZ — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) September 24, 2017

It was the third time in a bilateral series that Australia had lost the first three ODIs. It would hurt, considering this was their best effort so far in the series, which came courtesy Aaron Finch, who returned for this game after missing out the first two due to injury.