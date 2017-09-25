close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Harbhajan Singh takes a dig at Australia's 'no quality' batting, urges Michael Clarke to return

Australia's batting once again faltered from a position of strength to being contained in the end. David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith struck rapidfire knocks of 42, 124 and 63 respectively.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 10:43
Harbhajan Singh takes a dig at Australia&#039;s &#039;no quality&#039; batting, urges Michael Clarke to return
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Team India beat Australia by 5 wickets in the third ODI played between the two sides at Indore. 

The victory helped them take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five match series which helps them pip South Africa to claim the no. 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

 This now means that India are now at the top of both the Test and ODI rankings.

Australia's batting once again faltered from a position of strength to being contained in the end. David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith struck rapidfire knocks of 42, 124 and 63 respectively.

At one stage, Australia looked well in command of reaching 320 runs. But the middle order failed to capitalise on the momentum to only be able to score 293 runs at a loss of six wickets.

Seeing Australia's fall and disappointment with the bat yet again, Harbhajan Singh tweeted, "Mate u need to come out of your retirement and start playing again I think. Era of Aussies producing top batsmans is over I feel. No quality" which came in response to Michael Clarke's original tweet which said Australia were probably 40 runs short.

It was the third time in a bilateral series that Australia had lost the first three ODIs. It would hurt, considering this was their best effort so far in the series, which came courtesy Aaron Finch, who returned for this game after missing out the first two due to injury. 

TAGS

Harbhajan SinghIndia vs AustraliaMichael Clarkecricket newsIndia Cricket News

From Zee News

PV Sindhu recommended for Padma Bhushan by Sports Ministry
Badminton

PV Sindhu recommended for Padma Bhushan by Sports Ministry

New Zealand drop Jimmy Neesham, Neil Broom for India tour, announce nine of 15 members squad
cricket

New Zealand drop Jimmy Neesham, Neil Broom for India tour,...

Roger Federer leads Team Europe to maiden Laver Cup title
Tennis

Roger Federer leads Team Europe to maiden Laver Cup title

Virat Kohli-led Team India first-ever to become World No. 1 in both ODIs and Tests
cricket

Virat Kohli-led Team India first-ever to become World No. 1...

Watch: Virat Kohli hails &#039;Man of the moment&#039; Hardik Pandya for all-round show against Australia
cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli hails 'Man of the moment' Hard...

Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar are world&#039;s best death bowlers, says Steve Smith
cricket

Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar are world's best dea...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Tamil Thalaivas stun Bengal Warriors 33-32

IND vs AUS 2017: Ravindra Jadeja dropped, Axar Patel returns for last 2 ODIs against Australia
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS 2017: Ravindra Jadeja dropped, Axar Patel return...

ENG vs WI, 3rd ODI: Ton-up Moeen Ali too much for West Indies
cricket

ENG vs WI, 3rd ODI: Ton-up Moeen Ali too much for West Indi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video