Harbhajan Singh's profound video message to Shahid Afridi gives India-Pakistan rivalry new colour — WATCH

New Delhi: Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recently shared a video wishing Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi best of luck ahead of this year's edition.

Harbhajan's message has come as a surprise to many for the simple fact that India and Pakistan share a fierce rivalry. The constant trouble in the border, never ending political insinuation from either side stemming from an ugly partition have always played their parts in almost every duel in sports fields.

With both the countries sharing a common heritage, whatever cricketers say or do often end up becoming representative pieces of their respective nation.

In such a like, Harbhajan's good wish to his Pakistani counterpart sure gives a different colour to the rivalry. Yes, there are many instances of cricketers themselves engaging in exceptional camaraderie.

Interestingly, Harbhajan and Afridi have had heated exchanges, but off the pitch, they have always been regarded as one of the closest friends.

Harbhajan singh supporting Peshawar Zalmi by ViralVideosinCricyy

And indeed, Bhaji's video message showed the respect he has for the Pakistan skipper.

Zalmi will start their campaign against Quetta Gladiators on 25 February.