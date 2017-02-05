Harbhajan Singh's profound video message to Shahid Afridi gives India-Pakistan rivalry new colour — WATCH
Harbhajan and Afridi have had heated exchanges, but off the pitch, they have grown as close friends.
New Delhi: Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recently shared a video wishing Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi best of luck ahead of this year's edition.
Harbhajan's message has come as a surprise to many for the simple fact that India and Pakistan share a fierce rivalry. The constant trouble in the border, never ending political insinuation from either side stemming from an ugly partition have always played their parts in almost every duel in sports fields.
With both the countries sharing a common heritage, whatever cricketers say or do often end up becoming representative pieces of their respective nation.
In such a like, Harbhajan's good wish to his Pakistani counterpart sure gives a different colour to the rivalry. Yes, there are many instances of cricketers themselves engaging in exceptional camaraderie.
Interestingly, Harbhajan and Afridi have had heated exchanges, but off the pitch, they have always been regarded as one of the closest friends.
Harbhajan singh supporting Peshawar Zalmi by ViralVideosinCricyy
And indeed, Bhaji's video message showed the respect he has for the Pakistan skipper.
Zalmi will start their campaign against Quetta Gladiators on 25 February.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Assembly Elections 2017: Fault in EVMs interrupt polling at two seats in Punjab
- Assembly Elections 2017: Goa records 15% turnout for first two hours in polls
- Countries which have banned entry of foreign nationals
- Will all political parties play "Development card" in UP elections?
- Assembly Elections 2017: Voting continues in Punjab and Goa
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!