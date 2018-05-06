Hardik new owner of Purple Cap on IPL 2018 Matchday 30, Orange Cap stays with Rayudu

Mumbai's Hardik Pandya snatched the Purple Cap from Bangalore's Umesh Yadav on Matchday 30 of IPL 2018 on Sunday. The Orange Cap, however, stayed with Chennai's Ambati Rayudu (423 runs in 10 matches).

Hardik took 2/19 against Kolkata to take his tally to 14 wickets in 10 games and go past Umesh Yadav's tally of 13 wickets.

Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav scored 59 to briefly threaten Rayudu's position at the top but he eventually fell 24 runs short.

Talking about the first game of the day, Mumbai's resurgence continued as they beat Kolkata by 13 runs at the Wankhede Stadium to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Chasing 182 to win, KKR lost both openers early -- Chris Lynn (17) and Shubman Gill (7) -- but after that Robin Uthappa scored his first fifty this season to bring the visitors back into the contest. However, once Uthappa (54 off 35 balls) and Nitish Rana (31) were sent back in quick succession, KKR were back in familiar territory.

The Mumbai bowlers choked the runs thereafter and even though captain Dinesh Karthik scored 36 not out off 26 balls, it wasn't enough as KKR (168/6) suffered their fifth defeat in 10 games. Mumbai, on the other hand, registered their fourth win in 10 games.

In the second match of the day chasing 153 to win at Indore, Punjab were in a big spot of bother at 87/4 in the 13th over. However, Lokesh Rahul (84 off 54 balls) blended caution with aggression and added an unbeaten 68 with Marcus Stoinis (23 off 16 balls) for the fifth wicket to help the team return to winnings ways after defeats in the previous two matches.

Punjab chased down the target in 18.4 overs. It was Punjab's sixth win in nine matches and they moved up one place to third in the standings. RR, on the other hand, continued propping up the table after their sixth defeat in nine matches. With those runs, Lokesh took his overall tally to 376.

However, the real architect of the Punjab victory was Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The 17-year-old returned 3/27 to help the hosts restrict RR to 152/9.