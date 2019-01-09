हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya apologises for sexist remarks on talk show, Twitter still not happy

The 25-year-old tweeted that he 'did not mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments' and simply got a bit carried away by the nature of the show. 

Hardik Pandya apologises for sexist remarks on talk show, Twitter still not happy
Image Credits: PTI

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday apologised following intense criticism for his 'sexist' and 'misogynist' remarks when he appeared on a popular celebrity chat show on Sunday. 

The 25-year-old tweeted that he 'did not mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments' and simply got a bit carried away by the nature of the show. 

"After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect," wrote Pandya. 

However, fans were not in the mood to forgive him for his controversial remarks and brutally mocked the all-rounder despite an apology. 

Pandya was recently a part of the Indian squad for the historic 2-1 Test series triumph against Australia. However, the all-rounder did not get an opportunity to feature in the matchday lineups for any of the matches. 

Tags:
Hardik PandyaHardik Pandya sexist remarkPandya chat show remarkHardik Pandya apologyHardik Pandya comment apology

Must Watch