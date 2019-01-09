Hardik Pandya apologises for sexist remarks on talk show, Twitter still not happy

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday apologised following intense criticism for his 'sexist' and 'misogynist' remarks when he appeared on a popular celebrity chat show on Sunday.

The 25-year-old tweeted that he 'did not mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments' and simply got a bit carried away by the nature of the show.

"After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect," wrote Pandya.

However, fans were not in the mood to forgive him for his controversial remarks and brutally mocked the all-rounder despite an apology.

K L Rahul wrote this for him. — Monica (@monicas004) January 9, 2019

Tension na le Bhai no one takes you seriously .....abhi bahut khelna parega tab lenge long seriously — D San (@sndipdubey) January 9, 2019

You should have minimum common sense before answering any question. Sachin sir from whom we all motivated and started playing cricket and now you are saying kohli is the best batsman than sachin? shame on you. Once upon a time I had a huge respect on you but now it has vanished. — pvr_srt (@pvraditya) January 9, 2019

Firstly U maintain your position in indian cricket team in all formats and then comment on sachin’s capacity and what he has given to you all players.. — Siddharth Patel (@siddharth281187) January 9, 2019

Carried away???????? Lolllllllllllllllll — (@vaishali_45) January 9, 2019

Pandya was recently a part of the Indian squad for the historic 2-1 Test series triumph against Australia. However, the all-rounder did not get an opportunity to feature in the matchday lineups for any of the matches.