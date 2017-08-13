close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Hardik Pandya can be next Kapil Dev, provided he stays grounded: MSK Prasad

Bursting onto the scene as a T20 specialist for Mumbai Indians, the young Baroda all-rounder marked his debut Test series with a smashing century in the ongoing third and final match.

By Zee Media Bureau | PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 15:26
Hardik Pandya can be next Kapil Dev, provided he stays grounded: MSK Prasad
IANS

New Delhi: The chairman of selectors MSK Prasad feels that Hardik Pandya has the potential to match the legendary Kapil Dev, provided the all-rounder stays grounded.

Bursting onto the scene as a T20 specialist for Mumbai Indians, the young Baroda all-rounder marked his debut Test series with a smashing century in the ongoing third and final match.

READHardik Pandya scores maiden Test century, fastest ever by Indian batsman at number 8 or lower

"If he stays grounded I am sure we will see him being compared to the legendary Kapil Dev in the times to come," Prasad told PTI after Pandya hit his maiden Test ton that had as many as seven huge sixes.

Since Kapil's retirement in 1994, India could never find a all-rounder of his calibre.

Irfan Pathan, for his swing bowling and aggressive batting, was touted as one before injury and poor form saw him lose his way. Stuart Binny, despite his sincerity, never had the talent that Pandya possesses.

When Prasad was asked if India's search for a potent all-rounder is over, he said "yes".

"I am very happy to say that our search for an all- rounder has been successful in the form of Hardik," Prasad, a former India wicketkeeper, said.

The chairman is all the more satisfied that Pandya has now established himself as an all-rounder across all formats after his hundred and fifty in this current series.

"He has already established himself in shorter formats (ODIs and T20) very well and this Test series has given him a good platform to establish himself in the longest format," Prasad said.

"He has utilised the opportunity given to him and came out with flying colours," Prasad said.

Asked what makes Pandya a special player, Prasad said: "He is athletic, exuberant and very positive in his attitude.

"The best part about him is that his basics are strong in all three departments --batting, bowling and fielding. He looks so graceful in whatever he does in the three departments," Prasad added.

Pandya has got huge support from the team management with skipper Virat Kohli making it clear that the 23-year-old was destined for bigger things.

"I don't see any reason why he can't do for India what Ben Stokes has been doing for England," Kohli had said after Pandya's maiden Test half century in Galle.

TAGS

Hardik PandyaKapil DevMSK PrasadIndia vs Sri LankaInd Vs SL3rd TestDay 2Hardik Pandya century

From Zee News

WATCH: Unamused Kieron Pollard pushes Dwayne Bravo after Knight Riders topple Tridents in Caribbean Premier League
cricket

WATCH: Unamused Kieron Pollard pushes Dwayne Bravo after Kn...

Usain Bolt is greatest-ever male sprinter but remember other champions in GOAT discussions
Other Sports

Usain Bolt is greatest-ever male sprinter but remember othe...

Spanish Super Cup, 1st Leg: Barcelona vs Real Madrid – Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Squads, Date, Venue, Time in IST
Football

Spanish Super Cup, 1st Leg: Barcelona vs Real Madrid – Liv...

World Championship: Not thinking about reaching final, only focused on first round, says Kidambi Srikanth
Badminton

World Championship: Not thinking about reaching final, only...

Barcelona to sign Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande for EUR 40 million: Reports
Football

Barcelona to sign Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande for EU...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 13: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 13: Details of LIVE streami...

Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif lead in celebrating Hardik Pandya’s explosive century versus Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif lead in celebrating Hardik P...

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane celebrate as Hardik Pandya cracks 26 runs in an over
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane celebrate as Hardik Pand...

WATCH: Team India players, coaches give power-packed reception to Hardik Pandya
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Team India players, coaches give power-packed recept...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video