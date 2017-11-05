Hardik Pandya gets his revenge on birthday boy Virat Kohli, here's how

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya, who had a forgetful outing against New Zealand in the second T20I on Saturday in Rajkot, wasted no time to extract his revenge on skipper Virat Kohli. Soon after the match, India team members gathered in team hotel to celebrate Kohli's 29th birthday.

Kohli, who cut who cut the birthday cake, was dealt with some cake treatment from none other than Pandya. The all-rounder had turned 24 on October 11 last month, and he got the same treatment from India team-mates.

Pandya, however, said that this is his revenge number 1. And it pretty well served as a warning to other players.

By the way, this is what happened on Pandya's birthday:

Yesterday, India lost to the Kiwis by 40 runs despite the skipper scoring 65. Pandya managed just a single, after giving away 14 runs in the lone over he bowled.

Earlier in the match, Kiwis opted to bat first and rode on a Colin Munro hundred to set India a target of 197 runs.

India had won the series opener in Delhi on Wednesday. The third and final match will be played on played on November 7 at Thiruvananthapuram.