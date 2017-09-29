close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Hardik Pandya isn't a slogger, might be a regular at No. 4: Virat Kohli

Kohli felt that this experience will help young guns, Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav, in the longer run. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 09:38
Hardik Pandya isn&#039;t a slogger, might be a regular at No. 4: Virat Kohli
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India's nine-match ODI winning streak came to an end with Australia registering a 21-run win in the fourth ODI at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. 

Despite the fifties by the openers Ajinkya Rahane (53), Rohit Sharma (65) and a 78-run partnership between Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav, India failed to chase down a target of 335.

The dream of a whitewash was dashed, but Kohli decided to take positives from the defeat.

Kohli felt that this experience will help young guns, Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav, in the longer run. 

"When we had all gotten out and Hardik and Kedar were playing, this was the ideal situation for them to understand how the game can be taken until the end. They did a really good job with the partnership," Kohli said.

"The wicket was such that one team had to bat better than the other. Australia's bowling, in the end, was very good. They got breakthroughs at the right times and that stopped our momentum, especially when Kedar and Hardik were batting well. If they had put on 40-50 more, it would have been ideal for us," Kohli said.

"Things don’t go your way all the time. We have been playing really well today as well."

He also defended the decision to promote Pandya to No. 4.  

"For now, the plan to promote Hardik was to go after the spinner. The idea was to probably push the spinner out of the attack and get the quicks to come earlier into the game. He did that in the last game and he did it this time too, and batted nicely," Virat said, making it clear that it might be a "regular option in the future."

"Hardik has got a solid defence and he has got technique. He is not just a slogger. If he gains more confidence and if he can understand how to take the game till the end, he might be a regular at that spot. We are not predictable and are willing to do different things to put the opposition out," said Kohli.

India and Australia will lock horns in the final ODI on Sunday.

TAGS

Hardik PandyaIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 4th ODIcricket newsIndia Cricket NewsVirat Kohli

From Zee News

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo buys &#039;animal&#039; Bugatti Chiron worth Rs 17 crore
Football

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's new 'animal' Buga...

Manchester United&#039;s in-form Anthony Martial set to terrorise Crystal Palace
Football

Manchester United's in-form Anthony Martial set to ter...

South Africa&#039;s Aiden Markram upbeat after run out denies him debut ton
cricket

South Africa's Aiden Markram upbeat after run out deni...

After Atletico Madrid ambush, Chelsea&#039;s Eden Hazard sets sights on Manchester City
Football

After Atletico Madrid ambush, Chelsea's Eden Hazard se...

Arsenal&#039;s Olivier Giroud reaches century milestone in Europa League win
Football

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud reaches century milestone in...

World Cup 2018 qualifiers: Dele Alli in England squad despite risk of FIFA ban
Football

World Cup 2018 qualifiers: Dele Alli in England squad despi...

India can put strong teams under pressure in FIFA U-17 World Cup: Matos
Football

India can put strong teams under pressure in FIFA U-17 Worl...

Other Sports

Arjun Atwal to captain Asia team in EurAsia Cup

Defending champions Barcelona draw Murcia in Copa del Rey
Football

Defending champions Barcelona draw Murcia in Copa del Rey

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video