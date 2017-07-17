Hardik Pandya opts for a funky hair-do ahead of India's tour of Sri Lanka - see pic

New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set for the team's tour of Sri Lanka later this month. Pandya has been picked in the Test squad and is likely to feature in the playing XI as India are due to play three Test matches against the island nation.

The Mumbai Indians player, who is very active on social media, took to Instagram and posted a selfie in which he was seen sporting a funky hair-do and the caption read, "I have to say you are a true magician @aalimhakim .. I so loved it."

I have to say you are a true magician @aalimhakim .. I so loved it A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Hakim Aalim, seems to be quite popular with the Indian cricketers as before Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane also got a makeover from the celebrity hair stylist. While Rohit opted for a neat look with a triangular rear, Rahane went razor sharp and had sharp cuts on the back.

Pandya, however, clearly outdid his India teammates with the choice of haircut, and did go the bold way. It’s not a regular Mohawk from center. It has a deep fade on the left and the rest of hair are neatly flowing towards the left, which again has a very precise fade from the ear.

While Hardik has been a regular in the team in recent times and has put in crucial performances with both bat and ball, the team missed his services in the lone T20I they played in the West Indies. Not just his lower-order hitting prowess, but also his skills with the ball were missed as India lost the game. Evin Lewis once again turned out to be India's nemesis in the shortest format with yet another magnificent hundred in West Indies' comfortable nine-wicket victory against India in the one-off T20.

Chasing a competitive target of 191, Lewis smashed his way to an unbeaten 125 off 62 balls with as many as 12 sixes and six fours as the reigning World T20 champions knocked off the runs in only 18.3 overs. It turned out to be a forgettable day for the bowling unit after a sub-par total on a batting-belter as Lewis notched up the highest individual score by a West Indies batsman surpassing Chris Gayle.