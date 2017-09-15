Hardik Pandya posts selfie with captain Virat Kohli while departing for Chennai

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team is gearing up to take on the Australians in a five-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series. The ODI series starts first and begins on Sunday in Chennai.

Hardik Pandya posted a selfie with captain Virat Kohli on Thursday while departing for Chennai. Check out the tweet below.

Off to Chennai!

Really excited for the series!

With the skipper himself @imVkohli. pic.twitter.com/QzqsgQTSpr — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 14, 2017

It will be an interesting couple of series and it is difficult to call which way it will go. This is simply because we are talking about two very competitive ODI and T20 teams.

Both teams meanwhile have been hit by issues with respect to not having their first eleven take field. Australia have multiple injury worries, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hoazlewood, both inured, are not touring India. Aaron Finch is also doubtful.

India on the other hand chose to go without the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma and Yuvraj Singh as far as their ODI squad goes. Shikhar Dhawan meanwhile has asked for a leave due to a personal reason.