Hardik Pandya posts warm picture with Shikhar Dhawan’s son that is just about breaking internet

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zoravar is quite a favourite with the Indian team and this time taking the little boy under the spotlight is Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya who shared a picture with him on social media. Pandya tweeted a picture with the little star and captioned it as, “The coolest boy I know the z boy @SDhawan25.”

Zoravar has shared space with his parents Shikhar and Ayesha in several posts on social media and travels regularly with the Indian cricket team as his father represents the national squad.

Pandya meanwhile is busy on the tour of the West Indies where the pictures with Zoravar was also taken.

Pandya has been useful with the ball in the ongoing ODI series in the West Indies where he has bagged five wickets at 20.80 after four games. His batting though has been indifferent where he has managed to hit only 24 runs in four matches at an average of 12.

India are leading the five-match ODI series 2-1 with the fifth and final match to be played on Thursday.

Following the ODI series, there will be a one-off T20 match between the two teams. The series in the West Indies may have not captured the imagination in a big way but the cricketers are making sure that there is enough cricketing buzz on social media.