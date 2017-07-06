close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Hardik Pandya posts warm picture with Shikhar Dhawan’s son that is just about breaking internet

Zoravar has shared space with his parents Shikhar and Ayesha in several posts on social media and travels regularly with the Indian cricket team as his father represents the national squad

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 20:09
Hardik Pandya posts warm picture with Shikhar Dhawan’s son that is just about breaking internet

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zoravar is quite a favourite with the Indian team and this time taking the little boy under the spotlight is Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya who shared a picture with him on social media. Pandya tweeted a picture with the little star and captioned it as, “The coolest boy I know the z boy @SDhawan25.”

Zoravar has shared space with his parents Shikhar and Ayesha in several posts on social media and travels regularly with the Indian cricket team as his father represents the national squad.

Pandya meanwhile is busy on the tour of the West Indies where the pictures with Zoravar was also taken.

Pandya has been useful with the ball in the ongoing ODI series in the West Indies where he has bagged five wickets at 20.80 after four games. His batting though has been indifferent where he has managed to hit only 24 runs in four matches at an average of 12.

India are leading the five-match ODI series 2-1 with the fifth and final match to be played on Thursday.

Following the ODI series, there will be a one-off T20 match between the two teams. The series in the West Indies may have not captured the imagination in a big way but the cricketers are making sure that there is enough cricketing buzz on social media. 

TAGS

ZoravarHardik PandyaShikhar DhawanCricket

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

Swiss court rejects Michel Platini&#039;s appeal against FIFA soccer ban
Football

Swiss court rejects Michel Platini's appeal against FI...

Wimbledon: Leander Paes, Adil Shamasdin lose marathon first round
Tennis

Wimbledon: Leander Paes, Adil Shamasdin lose marathon first...

Questions raised over chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq&#039;s 10 million cash award
cricket

Questions raised over chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq's...

Virender Sehwag wishes Ranveer Singh Happy Birthday, posts pictures, gives special message
cricket

Virender Sehwag wishes Ranveer Singh Happy Birthday, posts...

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI: Openers Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka set up big win
cricket

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI: Openers Niroshan Dickwella,...

Hockey India files match fixing complaint against Pakistan: Report
Other Sports

Hockey India files match fixing complaint against Pakistan:...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video