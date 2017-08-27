close
Hardik Pandya recovers in time for India-Sri Lanka third ODI

India will play Sri Lanka in the third ODI in Kandy on Sunday. The visitors are leading the limited-overs series 2-0.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 09:41
Hardik Pandya recovers in time for India-Sri Lanka third ODI
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has recovered in time for the third game of the 5-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, fielding coach R Sridhar confirmed on Saturday.

Pandya was considered doubtful, as he had cramped-up during the second ODI.

However, Sridhar cleared all doubts about Pandya's availability, "On Thursday, Hardik Pandya was cramping. He's perfectly alright now. He should be ready for the next game," he said.

Team India experienced a baffling middle-order meltdown in the second ODI on Thursday, after they slipped from 109-0 to 131-7, courtesy Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya, who picked up six wickets.
 
"Akila Dananjaya bowled brilliantly in the last game. We take that forward, and we'll make sure we won't repeat the same mistakes going forward,” said Sridhar during the pre-match press conference.

Earlier, the Virat Kohli-led Team India completed a 3-0 whitewash against the hosts in the Test series.

India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI, cricket news, Hardik Pandya

