Hardik Pandya reveals identity of the 'mystery girl' in his viral picture

New Delhi: Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is going places. Whatever he does on the field and off the field grabs a lot of attention.

Recently, a picture which was posted on an Instagram fan account named 'Hardik Pandya Official' got a lot of attention on social media.

@hardikpandya_official @hardikpandya_official A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya_official) on Sep 29, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Hardik was seen posing with a girl. Soon people were asking the same question 'who's that girl?'

However, the all-rounder took no time to clear the air and tweeted saying, "Mystery solved! That's my sister".

Mystery solved! That's my sister — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 2, 2017

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya won his first Man of the Series award after the Men in Blue thrashed Australia 4-1 in the recently-concluded ODI series.

Not only did he shine with the bat, scoring 222 runs in 5 games at an average of 55.50, but picked 6 wickets at an economy rate of 6.06 as well.

Hardik ended the Australia series as Team India's third highest run scorer and third highest wicket-taker. India won the series 4-1 riding chiefly on the performances of bowlers Hardik, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Apart from them, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane stood out with the bat. While Rahane scored half-centuries in four of the five ODIs, Rohit Sharma’s blitzkrieg century in final ODI helped them make light work of the 243-run target set for them by Australia.

Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli said that Man of the Series Hardik had emerged as the "biggest asset" for the team after their convincing 4-1 win in the five-match series against Australia. Kohli had special praise for the all-rounder, who scored 222 runs with the bat and also picked up six wickets to emerge as the Player of the Tournament.

"Hardik Pandya is the biggest asset (from the series). Selection dilemma is always a good headache for me as a captain because it’s always better to have plenty to pick from and take the best 11 possible," the skipper said.