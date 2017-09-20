Hardik Pandya-Shibani Dandekar Twitter chat takes social media by storm

New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is no doubt one of the hottest talents in cricket world today. The 23-year-old continued to increase the bar with every outing, and during the India-Australia ODI series opener in Chennai on Sunday, he showed the world that there's not stopping him now. And needless to say, he thus earned accolades galore.

Past and current players, pundits and fans showered praise on Pandya on his match of the match winning effort, but noe stood out like the one 'presented' by TV host and model Shibani Dandekar.

Pandya replied to Dandekar's tweet, which read "@hardikpandya7 you are gangsta", with a more than elaborate Thank You.

Hahaa thank you shiiiiiii — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 17, 2017

And Dandekar continued the chat with another post:

muaaah beast mode https://t.co/GKKGHQVsLJ — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) September 18, 2017

Their Twitter conversation, as expected, garnered eyeballs with fans joining the chat.

The second ODI match of the series will be played on Thursday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.