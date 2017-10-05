Hardik Pandya takes selfie with special girl, sets Internet on fire with Twitter post

New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Thursday set the Internet on fire with a Twitter post of a selfie.

The 23-year-old took to the popular micro-blogging site, and wrote: "What an honour to get a selfie with this legend #AmulGirl."

What an honour to get a selfie with this legend #AmulGirl pic.twitter.com/EqusT5XogK — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 5, 2017

Amul Girl is considered an icon of modern India. This little moppet in a red polka-dotted dress has wowed the nation with her tongue-in-cheek, occasionally controversial but always enjoyable one-liners in billboard and print ads.

She is also part of one of India’s longest-running ad campaigns. Incepted in 1966, the deliciously witty Amul girl has managed to capture the nation's imagination too, and often seen together with national heroes.

Pandya, who has been compared to legendary Kapil Dev, became a national sensation with his fearless brand of cricket. And recently, the Amul Girl took a selfie with the all-rounder.

After helping India humble reigning World champions Australia 4-1 in a five-match ODI series, Pandya will once again play a crucial role in the T20I series. The first of the three T20Is will be played on Saturday (October 7) in Ranchi.