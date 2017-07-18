Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal sports India A jersey - see pic

New Delhi: Krunal Pandya, brother of Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, earned his maiden India 'A' call-up last month and since then he cannot contain his joy.

Recently, he took to social media and shared a picture of him sporting the Indian jersey and wrote, " How about living in a world where dreams come true? Yes, an inch closer to the ultimate! India A, it is! Relishing the opportunities."

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder came into the limelight with his brilliant performance in IPL 10.

In the final against the Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad, he played a crucial knock to steer his side to a win. In a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up, it was Krunal who brought the much-needed balance. In this year's IPL, Krunal Pandya picked up 16 wickets but most importantly at an average of 29.88 and an economy rate of 7.12. Since then he has been in the reckoning for a spot in the Indian A side and this was finally confirmed in the last month.

On the upcoming India A tour, Krunal spoke about how he is open to batting at any position depending on the situation and said, "As a player, I’m very flexible and ready to take any challenge. If the team requires me to bat up the order or come in the end, I am open to all. Eventually, I will look to contribute in any way possible and that is my main motive."