close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal sports India A jersey - see pic

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder came into the limelight with his brilliant performance in IPL 10. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 18:36
Hardik Pandya&#039;s brother Krunal sports India A jersey - see pic
Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Krunal Pandya, brother of Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, earned his maiden India 'A' call-up last month and since then he cannot contain his joy. 

Recently, he took to social media and shared a picture of him sporting the Indian jersey and wrote, " How about living in a world where dreams come true? Yes, an inch closer to the ultimate! India A, it is! Relishing the opportunities."

 

How about living in a world where dreams come true? Yes, an inch closer to the ultimate! India A, it is! Relishing the opportunities.

A post shared by Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya_official) on

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder came into the limelight with his brilliant performance in IPL 10.

In the final against the Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad, he played a crucial knock to steer his side to a win. In a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up, it was Krunal who brought the much-needed balance. In this year's IPL, Krunal Pandya picked up 16 wickets but most importantly at an average of 29.88 and an economy rate of 7.12. Since then he has been in the reckoning for a spot in the Indian A side and this was finally confirmed in the last month.

On the upcoming India A tour, Krunal spoke about how he is open to batting at any position depending on the situation and said, "As a player, I’m very flexible and ready to take any challenge. If the team requires me to bat up the order or come in the end, I am open to all. Eventually, I will look to contribute in any way possible and that is my main motive."

TAGS

Krunal PandyaHardik PandyaIndia AIndia cricket

From Zee News

Niroshan Dickwella&#039;s stumping controversy leaves Twitter in splits, Graeme Cremer questions third-umpire over not-out call
cricket

Niroshan Dickwella's stumping controversy leaves Twitt...

WATCH: Sarah Taylor produces magical stumping to dismiss Trisha Chetty in WWC 2017 semi-final
cricket

WATCH: Sarah Taylor produces magical stumping to dismiss Tr...

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag wish explosive India opener Smriti Mandhana on her 21st birthday
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag wish explosive India open...

Sachin Tendulkar urges youngsters to stop being couch potatoes, teaches importance of fitness
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar urges youngsters to stop being couch potat...

WATCH: On way to unveil statue, Sourav Ganguly faces struggle over berth with fellow passenger
cricket

WATCH: On way to unveil statue, Sourav Ganguly faces strugg...

Ishant Sharma speaks about his chemistry with MS Dhoni, reveals conversation with Steve Smith in Bengaluru Test
cricket

Ishant Sharma speaks about his chemistry with MS Dhoni, rev...

Sameer Verma, HS Prannoy to lead Indian challenge at US Open
Badminton

Sameer Verma, HS Prannoy to lead Indian challenge at US Ope...

Colombo Test: Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne star in Sri Lanka&#039;s record run-chase against Zimbabwe
cricket

Colombo Test: Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne star in...

Alastair Cook picks his All-Time XI; Graham Gooch to lead, but no Indian in the list
cricket

Alastair Cook picks his All-Time XI; Graham Gooch to lead,...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video