Hardik Pandya's inclusion has been the biggest positive, says Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya made his Test debut for India count and how. After scoring a fifty in Galle and a 20 in Colombo, Pandya noched up his maiden ton in whites in the third Test.

Pandya's performance made such an impact that skipper Virat Kohli is going gaga over the all-rounder's achievements.

Riding on Pandya's 108 in the first innings at Kandy, India posted a mammoth score of 487 on the board. Sri Lanka's disappointing bowling attack made the matters worse for the hosts as the visitors registered an emphatic inning and 171 runs win at Pallekele to inflict a clean sweep on the islanders.

"A good day, a good win. Always nice to have a convincing win. I would say the regulars have performed, the biggest positive was Hardik's inclusions – he gives us a boost in the middle order," said Kohli in the post-match interaction.

Besides doing the job with the bat, Pandya picked up four wickets in the series. He said its not easy to have an immediate impact with the ball in Test cricket but expressed happiness to help the team with the willow.

"I was glad that I got my first hundred here, situation pretty good for me. I was always going to have a target in mind. Test cricket is not easy to get five-fors, takes plenty of hardwork. I’m alright with where the team needs me to bat," Pandya said.

With the 3-0 clean sweep of Sri Lanka, India recorded their first away series whitewash. Kohli believes the reason for the success is their ability to be reactive. "We are a young side, looking forward to all Tests, that’s the only way you can be ruthless. We like to be proactive instead of reactive," said Kohli having led India to ninth straight series win.

Shikhar Dhawan was rewarded for an all around show in the series. He scored 338 runs in four innings with two centuries along the way. To think he was within touching distance of missing out and he was quite aware of that.

"Before the series, I was in Hong Kong enjoying my holiday. Things went very well for me."

"I got backup from my management. I enjoy playing this way, it’s my natural game. I’ve to keep doing as nothing is permanent. We have tight competition for all positions," said Dhawan who came in following injury to Murali Vijay.